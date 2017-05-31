'Pirates Of The Caribbean' spent $2 million on snacks

Posted: May 31 2017 12:16PM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 12:16PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Feeding Captain Jack Sparrow does not come cheap!

 

It’s been revealed that the budget for craft services alone on the original Pirates of the Caribbean was around $2 million. That’s a lot of Pirate’s Booy!

 

In actuality, that money went to preparing 170,000 meals for cast and crew of the 2003 blockbuster.

Part of the reason for the exorbitant price tag was that the food had to be flown in as they were shooting in remote tropical locations. No brown bagging it here!

 

The film went on to make over $650 million worldwide. Translation: Bon appetit!

