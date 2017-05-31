CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin amid Trump photo shoot controversy

NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

The network says it has terminated its agreement with the comedian to appear on its New Year's Eve programs. For a decade she had co-hosted the annual special with CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper.



CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

Her future with CNN had been in doubt since the video appeared on Tuesday. CNN initially called it "disgusting and offensive."



In addition to her losing the CNN job, a New Mexico casino said it was canceling a July live engagement, and she has lost a commercial endorsement she landed just weeks ago.



Griffin apologized Tuesday for two controversial videos, which showed her holding what looked like President Trump's bloody, severed head. The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief.

She later said she was sorry, and that it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I made a mistake and I was wrong," Griffin said in her video apology.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

President Trump said Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in the video. In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday morning, the president says, "My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"