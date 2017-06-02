Kathy Griffin says she's under Secret Service inquiry after controversial Trump photo

Posted: Jun 02 2017 08:41AM CDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 11:37AM CDT

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (FOX 11 / AP) - Kathy Griffin's attorney says the comedian has been contacted by the Secret Service in the wake of her controversial photo shoot in which she posed with the likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin has retained a criminal attorney, who also appeared at a Friday press conference in which Griffin apologized again for the images. Griffin said she is the subject of a Secret Service investigation, but did not provide any further information about the inquiry or if she was cooperating.

Griffin says she will not refrain from joking about Trump in the future.

Since the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head, she has been fired from her annual gig hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special and several performances have been canceled at venues across the U.S.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday called Griffin "disgusting" and said the photo was "completely outrageous."

The comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday's images.

