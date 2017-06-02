Kathy Griffin breaks down: 'I made a horrible, horrible call... he broke me'

- Kathy Griffin broke down in tears during a news conference the comedian and her lawyers held Friday to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Griffin addressed the backlash that followed the photo being published on Tuesday, telling reporters her career is over after she says the Trump family systematically "mobilized their armies" against her.

"I'm going to be honest," she said through tears. "He broke me, he broke me, he broke me."

This is the first time Griffin has spoken out since she was relieved of her duties Wednesday as CNN’s New Year’s Eve host. When asked by a reporter if she has heard from her New Year’s Eve co-host Anderson Cooper, she shook her head while holding back tears.

VIDEO from the news conference: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1390022097713000/