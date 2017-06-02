Move over RompHim -- there's lace shorts for men

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 02 2017 12:48PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 04:46PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) -  

All right, gentlemen -- if you didn't like rompers, here's a potential new trend: lace shorts for men. Lace, yes intricate lace. The Sparkie Baby Official Instagram account presented a photo of the pastel pink, blue and green lace belted shorts, all modeled by men wearing white socks and sneakers.

Guys, would you wear these? Ladies, would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rocking one of these? After the "romper" trend, is this pushing the boundaries of men's fashion too far?

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories