TMZ: Brandy rushed to hospital after falling unconscious on flight

Posted: Jun 02 2017 10:42AM CDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 03:59PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - R&B singer Brandy Norwood fell into unconsciousness on a Delta flight preparing to take off early Friday morning, according to TMZ. 

TMZ said Brandy was on a flight from LAX to JFK when she lost consciousness before the plane pulled out of the gate. 

Paramedics reportedly removed Brandy from the plane. She regained full consciousness while being treated on the jetway, according to TMZ. 

