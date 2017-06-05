Find out if a robot will take your job!

Posted: Jun 05 2017 12:50PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 12:50PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Skynet has arrived!

 

With automation and computers getting more and more advanced, a new website can predict the likelihood of your job being replaced by a robot. Power down!

 

The site, entitled simply enough WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com, provides an estimate of the chances of your job going bye-bye via technology.

One example showed that cashiers may want to start searching the classifieds, as they have a 97% chance of being replaced by Optimus Prime.

 

Priests, doctors, and photographers can breathe a sigh of relief, as their data shows their jobs are safe for the time being.

 

While it isn’t 100% accurate, the site helps identify job trends and give people an idea of what the future may hold.

