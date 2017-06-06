'Saved By the Bell' pop-up diner coming to Los Angeles

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 06 2017 12:56PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 01:22PM CDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - A "Saved by the Bell" inspired pop-up diner and bar is coming to Los Angeles.

The opening date and exact location of "Saved by the Max" has not yet been revealed, but the creators released a teaser on social media.

It has been open for the past year in Chicago, featuring menu items like A.C. Sliders, Mac & Screech and Lisa's Grilled Cheese by Michelin-starred Chef Brian Fisher.

Those interested in ordering a Bayside Burger can get the details as they are announced on social media -- @SavedByTheMax on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

