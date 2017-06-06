There's a museum dedicated to Dr. Seuss

Posted: Jun 06 2017 01:31PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 01:31PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Oh, the places you’ll go!

 

A museum dedicated to the work of famed Dr. Seuss creator Theodor Geisel has opened in Springfield, MA.

 

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss includes interactive exhibits as well as never before seen illustrations and works by the famed book author.

The museum is targeting children and features statues for kids to climb of The Cat in the Hat, Sam I Am and Lorax among others.

 

But one thing you won’t find, any of Geisel’s controversial propaganda work from World War II, which has been criticized for being racist with stereotypical portrayals of Japanese people.

 

Yikes!

