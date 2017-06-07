Captain America gives 'Wonder Woman' some love

Posted: Jun 07 2017 01:27PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 01:27PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Captain America has a new hero and it isn’t from the Marvel Universe. Say what?!

 

The franchise’s star Chris Evans took to Twitter to congratulate the box office success of DC’s Wonder Woman.

 

“Wow!!!! HUGE congrats," the 35-year-old wrote after the new blockbuster starring Gal Gadot earned over $103 million this weekend.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the blockbuster also notched the biggest opening box office for a movie directed by a woman. Queen!

 

Now we just need Gal and Chris to get into their costumes for an on-screen match-up.

 

Make it happen Hollywood!

 

