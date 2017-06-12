ATX Television Festival 2017: Midnight, Texas

By: Tania Ortega, Donny Wong

Posted: Jun 12 2017 02:06PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 02:41PM CDT

The ATX Television Festival is back for a sixth year featuring special screenings and panels of shows old and new. One of those featured this year is "Midnight, Texas".

Two of the show's stars, Arielle Kebbel and Peter Mensah, spoke to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet on the opening night of the festival.

You can see the full interview below or watch on our YouTube channel here.

The show is based on the best selling book series by Charlaine Harris who's also known for the "True Blood" series. "Midnight, Texas" takes place in a remote Texas town where nothing is what it seems.

