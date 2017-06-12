ATX Television Festival 2017 - Sneaky Pete

By: Tania Ortega, Donny Wong

Posted: Jun 12 2017 02:15PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 02:40PM CDT

The ATX Television Festival is back for a sixth year featuring special screenings and panels of shows old and new. One of those featured this year is "Sneaky Pete".

Three of the stars of the Amazon show (Marin Ireland, Libe Barer and Shane McRae) talk to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet on opening night of the festival.

You can watch below or see it on our YouTube channel here.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories