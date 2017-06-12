ATX Television Festival 2017 - Nickelodeon panel 'From Snick to Splat'

By: Donny Wong

Posted: Jun 12 2017 02:33PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 02:40PM CDT

The ATX Television Festival is back for a sixth year featuring special screenings and panels of shows old and new. One of those featured this year is a special '90s Nickelodeon panel.

The panel was titled "From Snick to Splat: Where Kids Are King" and took a look at how the network broke unprecedented ground for children's entertainment with its innovative programming.

With NickSplat, a programming block featuring many of those '90s shows on TeenNick, the panel brought back some old favorites to talk about their experiences.

You can watch the full interviews below or see them on our YouTube channel here.

Chris Viscardi, Michael C. Maronna and Danny Tamberelli from "The Advenures of Pete and Pete"

David Lascher and Kelly Brown from "Hey Dude"

Danny Cooksey and Steve Slavkin from "Salute Your Shorts"

