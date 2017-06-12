Ice Cube receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

- A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring rapper- turned- actor and movie producer Ice Cube was unveiled Monday.

Ice Cube spoke at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Musicians Institute on Hollywood Boulevard. The star was the 2,614th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

The ceremony came three days after the release of the 25th anniversary edition of his second album "Death Certificate,'' which includes three new songs.

Ice Cube, whose birth name is O'Shea Jackson, first attracted attention as rapper and songwriter with the West Coast gangsta rap group N.W.A. in the late 1980s, writing lyrics for its groundbreaking songs "Straight Outta Compton'' and "Gangsta, Gangsta'' and "Express Yourself.''

He soon left the group for a solo career, releasing his first studio album in 1990, "AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted.''

Ice Cube, now 47, began his acting career with the 1991 film "Boyz n the Hood.'' He later appeared in the "Friday,'' "Barbershop,'' "Are We There Yet?'' and "Ride Along'' franchises, which he also produced, and such films as "Three King.''

Ice Cube also was a producer of the 2015 N.W.A. biopic "Straight Outta Compton'' and directed the 1998 film, "The Players Club.''

