Lindsay Lohan is acting up again

Posted: Jun 14 2017 01:19PM CDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 01:19PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Lindsay Lohan is finally ready to make her brave return to acting.

 

The 30-year-old will appear on the second season of the British TV show Sick Note, which co-stars Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and Miami Vice actor Don Johnson.

 

This will be the Mean Girls star’s first role since appearing on an episode of Two Broke Girls in 2014.

Lindsay’s last film role was in the erotic mess known as The Canyons in 2013.

 

After the demise of her OWN network docu-series Lindsay in 2014, the former child star retreated from the Hollywood limelight and moved to London.

 

Welcome back, LiLo!

