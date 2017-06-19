Hall and Oates add new tour dates

Posted: Jun 19 2017 03:19PM CDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 05:19PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - The popular 80’s duo that brought us hits such as “You Make My Dreams” and “Rich Girl” along with producing six number one hit singles is headed to Austin this summer.

Daryl Hall & John Oates are headlining the 2017 North American Tour and have added five new show dates.
The 39 show tour kicked off May 4th and will stop at an H-E-B Center located on Cedar Park on Friday, Sept. 22.

The tour will have special guests St. Paul & The Broken Bones.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

