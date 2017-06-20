Hanson says Justin Bieber's music is like an STD

Posted: Jun 20 2017 12:56PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 12:56PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - MmmSHADE!

 

The Hanson brothers are not here for Justin Bieber or his music.

 

The ’90s boy band went on a rampage during an Australian radio interview and called his music “chlamydia of the ear.” BURN!

“Can I just say I’m glad I didn’t now what that was?” one of the brothers said of Bieber’s remix of “Despacito” with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi. “I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears, it’s just ear infections. [His songs are] terrible.”

Another brother chimed in adding:

 

“Chlamydia of the ear. It sucks.”

 

Is it too late to say Sorry?! Probably!

