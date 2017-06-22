Batman stops shoplifter stealing 'Lego Batman Movie'

Posted: Jun 22 2017 12:33PM CDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 12:33PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Holy arrest in aisle five, Batman!

 

A cop dressed up as The Dark Knight was at the right Bat place at the right Bat time and stopped a shoplifter at a Walmart in Texas.

 

And one of the items the culprit was stealing just so happened to be a copy of The Lego Batman Movie. POW!

Fort Worth Police Officer Damon Cole was dressed in the superhero costume as part of a children’s safety fair nearby.

 

“I was at Walmart as Batman for kids day. This male attempted to steal 4 DVDs,” Cole wrote on Twitter. “I stopped him as Batman. He asked me for a selfie as Batman.”

Crime doesn’t pay, but it can make for a good photo op!

