Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?'

Posted: Jun 23 2017 08:24AM CDT

Updated: Jun 23 2017 09:01AM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president.

The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.

He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

WATCH: Johnny Depp asks crowd, "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" (mobile viewers, click here)

The 54-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.

However, he said, it's "been a while, and maybe it's time."

Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film "The Libertine."

He played Trump last year in a Fun or Die video parody of the businessman's 1987 book "The Art of the Deal."

