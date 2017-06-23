This summer you're going to do... absolutely nothing!

Posted: Jun 23 2017 02:50PM CDT

Updated: Jun 23 2017 02:50PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - It’s summer so pack your bags, put your phone down and get ready to … take a nap.

 

A new Associated Press study found that what people most want to do during their summer vacation is nothing. #LifeGoals

 

Around three-fourths of Americans said resting and relaxing was very or extremely important to them during their warm weather escape this year. Snooze, you win!

But while peeps want to relax, they don’t want to do it at home, according to US News & World Report.

 

“Of those who plan a summer vacation, 92 percent are going away and only 8 percent are making it a staycation. More than half of those polled said relaxing at home doesn’t count as a real vacation.”

And whether in your backyard or Bali, most of us can’t stop checking our social media feeds!

 

Only 22 percent “completely disconnect” while on vacation. A third don’t even try to get away from the internet and social media.

If only we could all get away from FOMO!

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories