Man goes to Disneyland 2000 days in a row

Posted: Jun 27 2017 02:22PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 02:22PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - It’s a small world after all, when all you do is go to Disneyland.

 

Jeff Reitz of Huntington Beach, California has been visiting the happiest place on Earth every day since January 1, 2012.

 

Reitz usually stops by after work and last week marked his 2000 consecutive visit.

“I’m going to Disneyland again,” Reitz said. “I’m going to have some fun. I’m looking forward to hitting the teacups, the Matterhorn, definitely going over and riding Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout, I’m loving that one. I’ve been on it over a dozen times so far.” Ok, Sir!

Reitz is an annual pass holder, which cost $1049 and includes free parking on every visit.

 

Question is, with all that time at Disneyland, how does he find time to do typical stuff like run errands, watch TV or hang out with non-Mickey Mouse friends?

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories