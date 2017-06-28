John Legend was a spelling bee champ as a kid

Posted: Jun 28 2017 01:49PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 01:49PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Before winning his Grammys, Oscar and Tony, John Legend was a local spelling bee champ.

 

The 38-year-old won Ohio’s Springfield District Spelling Bee back in 1989 at the age of ten.

 

And the word that he spelled correctly to take home the title was “prejudice.”

Extra props go to his mom, as Legend and his brothers and sisters were all homeschooled by her.

 

Years later, Legend would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Song for “Glory” from the movie Selma.

 

Now all he needs is an Emmy, to spell that ever elusive EGOT.

