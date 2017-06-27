Bill Cosby says 'propaganda' about sexual assault tour is 'false'

(FOX NEWS) - Bill Cosby insisted reports he's planning a tour to discuss sexual assault allegations aren't exactly accurate.

“The current propaganda that I am going to conduct a sexual assault tour is false,” the 79-year-old actor/comedian told Fox News in a statement. “Any further information about public plans will be given at the appropriate time.”

Last week, Cosby’s rep Andrew Wyatt told Fox News the entertainer was planning a motivational speaking tour to warn people about what he views as the dangers of the judicial system.

Cosby was charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home back in 2004. The star’s sex assault trial ended with a hung jury and prosecutors are determined to retry him.

