SXSW: Special showing of 'Alien' and sneak peek of 'Alien: Covenant'

Michael Fassbender on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre with FOX 7's Casey Claiborne talking about the SXSW special screening of "Alien" which included a sneak peek of "Alien: Covenant".
 
Ridley Scott on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre with FOX 7's Casey Claiborne talking about the SXSW special screening of "Alien" which included a sneak peek of "Alien: Covenant".
 
Danny McBride on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre with FOX 7's Casey Claiborne talking about the SXSW special screening of "Alien" which included a sneak peek of "Alien: Covenant".
 
The cast of "Alien: Covenant" along with director Ridley Scott on stage at the Paramount Theatre before a sneak peek of the film and a special screening of "Alien".
 
Marquee of the Paramount Theatre showing the SXSW special screening of "Alien" which included a sneak peek of "Alien: Covenant".
 
Katherine Waterston on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre for the SXSW special screening of "Alien" which included a sneak peek of "Alien: Covenant".
 
By: Casey Claiborne, Donny Wong

Posted:Mar 19 2017 05:26PM CDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 02:45PM CDT

Fans of the "Alien" franchise got a treat on the opening night of South by Southwest (SXSW). The conference featured a special screening of the 1979 original which started it all which also had a sneak peek of the upcoming "Alien: Covenant".

Director Ridley Scott and "Covenant" stars Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride and Katherine Waterston walked the red carpet and talked to FOX 7's Casey Claiborne.

"Alien: Covenant" premieres May 19.

You see all of FOX 7's SXSW 2017 coverage here and our YouTube page here.


