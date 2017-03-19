SXSW: Special showing of 'Alien' and sneak peek of 'Alien: Covenant'

Fans of the "Alien" franchise got a treat on the opening night of South by Southwest (SXSW). The conference featured a special screening of the 1979 original which started it all which also had a sneak peek of the upcoming "Alien: Covenant".
Director Ridley Scott and "Covenant" stars Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride and Katherine Waterston walked the red carpet and talked to FOX 7's Casey Claiborne.
"Alien: Covenant" premieres May 19.
You see all of FOX 7's SXSW 2017 coverage here and our YouTube page here.