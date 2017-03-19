SXSW: 'This Is Your Death'

Actress Sarah Wayne Callies on the SXSW red carpet for the premiere of the film "This Is Your Death" at the Paramount Theatre.

Actor/director Giancarlo Esposito on the SXSW red carpet for the premiere of the film "This Is Your Death" at the Paramount Theatre.

Actor/director Giancarlo Esposito on the SXSW red carpet for the premiere of the film "This Is Your Death" at the Paramount Theatre.

Actor Josh Duhamel on the SXSW red carpet for the premiere of the film "This Is Your Death" at the Paramount Theatre.

Actor Josh Duhamel on the SXSW red carpet for the premiere of the film "This Is Your Death" at the Paramount Theatre.

Actor Josh Duhamel on the SXSW red carpet for the premiere of the film "This Is Your Death" at the Paramount Theatre.

Giancarlo Esposito, perhaps best known in front of the camera for his role on the hit series "Breaking Bad", went behind the camera as well for his new film "This Is Your Death" at South by Southwest (SXSW).

Esposito directs the film and also has a role in it. The film stars Josh Duhamel as game show host Adam Rogers who hosts a show where contestants end their lives for a chance to win money. Sarah Wayne Callies portrays Duhamel's sister and Famke Janssen stars as a network executive.

Esposito talked to FOX 7 on Good Day Austin and also on the red carpet as did Duhamel and Callies.

You can see FOX 7's full SXSW coverage here and our YouTube channel here.