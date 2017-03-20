Fader Fort returns to SXSW for 16th year

The Fader Fort returned to Austin and South by Southwest for its 16th year and while the lineup is always new every time there was something else that changed this year: the location.

After several years on East 5th Street, the event moved to a different space on East 6th Street. The invite only event's new location was more intimate than what conference goers had been used to but there was still a lot for those attending to experience.

Artists got to relax in a lounge with decor from Dream Hotels which featured an exclusive art piece from Brooklyn artist AVone. The piece was donated to MyMusicRx, the flagship program for the Children's Cancer Association, and will be auctioned off at a silent action at the annual MyMusicRx gala in September.

Those not performing and just attending could make pins, patches and take unique photos. There was also a living wall that was made by a local Austin artist, Antonio Bond. You can see examples of his work on his Instagram here.

FOX 7 got a look at the space on March 16. You can see it below or on our Facebook page here.

But of course it was the music that drew the crowds in. Musicians who performed included Young M.A., Cardi B, Downtown Boys, Lizzo, Kap G, Dams of the West and Bishop Briggs.

Highlights included rapper 2 Chainz performing and premiering a new single on the last day and a surprise appearance by Mase performing two of his biggest hits.

Local Austin artists who performed included White Denim (performing a song they created with The North Face that uses geotargeting technology to release song on Spotify only when it rains) and Shakey Graves who performed at the kids showcase.

