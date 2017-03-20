Fader Fort returns to SXSW for 16th year

By: Donny Wong

Posted:Mar 20 2017 02:22PM CDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 03:28PM CDT

The Fader Fort returned to Austin and South by Southwest for its 16th year and while the lineup is always new every time there was something else that changed this year: the location.

After several years on East 5th Street, the event moved to a different space on East 6th Street. The invite only event's new location was more intimate than what conference goers had been used to but there was still a lot for those attending to experience.

Artists got to relax in a lounge with decor from Dream Hotels which featured an exclusive art piece from Brooklyn artist AVone. The piece was donated to MyMusicRx, the flagship program for the Children's Cancer Association, and will be auctioned off at a silent action at the annual MyMusicRx gala in September.

Those not performing and just attending could make pins, patches and take unique photos. There was also a living wall that was made by a local Austin artist, Antonio Bond. You can see examples of his work on his Instagram here.

FOX 7 got a look at the space on March 16. You can see it below or on our Facebook page here.

But of course it was the music that drew the crowds in. Musicians who performed included Young M.A., Cardi B, Downtown Boys, Lizzo, Kap G, Dams of the West and Bishop Briggs. 

Highlights included rapper 2 Chainz performing and premiering a new single on the last day and a surprise appearance by Mase performing two of his biggest hits.

Local Austin artists who performed included White Denim (performing a song they created with The North Face that uses geotargeting technology to release song on Spotify only when it rains) and Shakey Graves who performed at the kids showcase.

You can get more information about this year's event at The Fader's website here.

See all of FOX 7's SXSW coverage here and on our YouTube channel here.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories