SXSW: 'Small Town Crime'

Actor John Hawkes (L) and actress Octavia Spencer talk to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre for the world premiere of the film "Small Town Crime".
 
Actor James Lafferty on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre for the world premiere of the film "Small Town Crime".
 
Actor Michael Vartan talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre for the world premiere of the film "Small Town Crime".
 
Actress Caity Lotz talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre for the world premiere of the film "Small Town Crime".
 
Actress Michelle Lang on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre for the world premiere of the film "Small Town Crime".
 
By: Tania Ortega, Donny Wong

Posted:Mar 21 2017 09:51AM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 09:51AM CDT

An ex-cop discovers the body of a young woman and decides he's going to find the killer. His methods break open the case but he unwittingly puts his sister and best friend in danger. That's a brief synopsis of the film "Small Town Crime" which had it's world premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW).

Several members of the cast walked the red carpet on a rainy day and spoke to FOX 7's Tania Ortega at the Paramount Theatre. Among them were John Hawkes, Octavia Spencer, Michael Vartan, James Lafferty, Caity Lotz, Stefanie Scott, Michelle Lang, Clifton Collins, Jr. and Don Harvey.

You can see FOX 7's full SXSW coverage here and our YouTube channel here.


