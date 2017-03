The reboot of "The Mummy" is set to hit theaters soon and those that attended SXSW got a chance to get a sneak peek into filming with The Mummy Zero Gravity VR Experience.

The experience featured the Positron Voyager Haptic Chair which is a VR platform that moves throughout the entire virtual reality content.

FOX 7's Jennifer Kendall got a look at how it worked. You can see it below or on her Facebook page here.

