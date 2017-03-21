Avocados featured at SXSW SouthBites Trailer Park

Avocados From Mexico had its Mexican avocados featured on menu items at all SXSW SouthBites Trailer Park food trucks and offered some unique items of its own using automation.

Conference goers were able to try salads or tortas using avocado and the Avocados from Mexico food truck made them with the Avo-Matic which is an innovative automated dining experience where people could make their own unique dishes.

FOX 7's Jennifer Kendall tried it out. You can watch it below or watch it on Jennifer's Facebook page here.

