SXSW: 'Win It All'

Actor Jake Johnson talks on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre for the world premiere of the film "Win It All" at South by Southwest (SXSW).
 
Actress Aislinn Derbez talks on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre for the world premiere of the film "Win It All" at South by Southwest (SXSW).
 
Actor Joe Lo Truglio talks on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre for the world premiere of the film "Win It All" at South by Southwest (SXSW).
 
By: RaeAnn Christensen, Donny Wong

Posted:Mar 21 2017 12:20PM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 01:34PM CDT

Jake Johnson, perhaps best known for his role as Nick Miller on "New Girl", was back in Austin for the world premiere of his new film "Win It All" at the Paramount Theatre for SXSW.

Johnson stars as a small time gambler who agrees to watch a duffel bag for an acquaintance who is going to prison. He soon discovers the bag is full of cash and unable to resist he ends up in debt. His friend is released from prison early so he only has a short time to win all the money back.

Director Joe Swanberg and stars Joe Lo Truglio and Aislinn Derbez also were in attendance and they all spoke to FOX 7's RaeAnn Christensen.

You can see FOX 7's full SXSW coverage here and our YouTube channel here.


