SXSW: 'Baby Driver'

Director Edgar Wright talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".

Actor Jon Hamm talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".

Actress Eiza Gonzalez talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".

Actor Ansel Elgort talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".

Director Edgar Wright and several stars of his newest film "Baby Driver" walked the red carpet for the world premiere at the Paramount Theatre for SXSW.

Wright was joined by Jon Hamm, Ansel Elgort and Eiza Gonzalez. They all spoke to FOX 7's Tania Ortega.

The film is about a talented young getaway driver who rlies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. He meets the girl of his dreams and plans on ditching the criminal life but gets coerced into working for a crime boss. It also stars Jamie Foxx, Lily James and Kevin Spacey.

