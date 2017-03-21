SXSW: 'Baby Driver'

Actor Ansel Elgort talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Actor Ansel Elgort talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".

Actress Eiza Gonzalez talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Actress Eiza Gonzalez talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".

Actor Jon Hamm talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Actor Jon Hamm talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".

Director Edgar Wright talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Director Edgar Wright talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".

Actor Ansel Elgort talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".
Actress Eiza Gonzalez talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".
Actor Jon Hamm talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".
Director Edgar Wright talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the SXSW world premiere of the film "Baby Driver".
By: Tania Ortega, Donny Wong

Posted:Mar 21 2017 01:02PM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 01:02PM CDT

Director Edgar Wright and several stars of his newest film "Baby Driver" walked the red carpet for the world premiere at the Paramount Theatre for SXSW.

Wright was joined by Jon Hamm, Ansel Elgort and Eiza Gonzalez. They all spoke to FOX 7's Tania Ortega. 

The film is about a talented young getaway driver who rlies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. He meets the girl of his dreams and plans on ditching the criminal life but gets coerced into working for a crime boss. It also stars Jamie Foxx, Lily James and Kevin Spacey.

You can see FOX 7's full SXSW coverage here and our YouTube channel here.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories