SXSW: 'The Disaster Artist'

Stars of the "The Disaster Artist" (L-R) Dave Franco, Seth Rogen and James Franco talk to media on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before a screening of the film.
Stars of the "The Disaster Artist" (L-R) Dave Franco, Seth Rogen and James Franco talk to media on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before a screening of the film.
By: Donny Wong

Posted:Mar 21 2017 01:15PM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 01:15PM CDT

Director and star James Franco brought "The Disaster Artist" to SXSW for a Work-In-Progress showing of the film.

The film depicts the true story of the making of "The Room". The cult classic film is described by many as the "Citizen Kane of bad movies."

James walked the red carpet before the screening along with his brother Dave Franco and Seth Rogen.

You can see FOX 7's full SXSW coverage here and our YouTube channel here.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories