SXSW: 'Free Fire'

Actor Armie Hammer talks to media on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the U.S. premiere of "Free Fire'.
 
Director Ben Wheatley talks to media on the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre before the U.S. premiere of "Free Fire'.
 
The marquee at the Paramount Theatre before the U.S. premiere of "Free Fire'.
 
By: Donny Wong

Posted:Mar 21 2017 01:28PM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 01:28PM CDT

Director Ben Wheatley, who also co-wrote the film, was in SXSW for the U.S. premiere of his latest film "Free Fire". 

The film is described as an action comedy in which an arms deal goes "spectacularly and explosively wrong."

Wheatley walked the red carpet and spoke to media as did stars Armie Hammer and Sharlto Copley.

The film also stars Brie Larson and Cillian Murphy.

You can see FOX 7's full SXSW coverage here and our YouTube channel here.


