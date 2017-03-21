SXSW: 'The Most Hated Woman in America'

Actor Michael Chernus talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet before the world premiere of "The Most Hated Woman in America" at the Paramount Theatre.

Actor Josh Lucas talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet before the world premiere of "The Most Hated Woman in America" at the Paramount Theatre.

Actress Sally Kirkland talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet before the world premiere of "The Most Hated Woman in America" at the Paramount Theatre.

Actress Melissa Leo talks to FOX 7's Tania Ortega on the red carpet before the world premiere of "The Most Hated Woman in America" at the Paramount Theatre.

"The Most Hated Woman in America" had its world premiere in Austin which was fitting since the story of Madalyn Murray O'Hair ended in Central Texas.

The film focuses on the life of O'Hair, founder of the "American Athiests", who was a villain to some and a hero to others for her views. The film has renewed interest in her story locally as well.

Director Tommy O'Haver, who co-wrote the film with Irene Turner, walked the carpet along with stars Melissa Leo, Josh Lucas, Michael Chernus and Sally Kirkland. They spoke to FOX 7's Tania Ortega.

