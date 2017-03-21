SXSW: 'May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers'

Musician Seth Avett and actress Jennifer Carpenter on the red carpet before the world premiere of "May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers" at the Paramount Theatre.

Producer Judd Apatow talks to media on the red carpet before the world premiere of "May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers" at the Paramount Theatre.

(L-R) Michael Bonfiglio, Seth Avett, Scott Avett, Joe Kwon, Bob Crawford and Judd Apatow pose for pictures on the red carpet before the world premiere of "May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers" at the Paramount Theatre.

The acclaimed band, The Avett Brothers, offered extraordinary access to filmmakers as they created their album "True Sadness". The footage was filmed over the course of two years and the result, the documentary "May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers" had its world premiere at South by Southwest.

The film takes a look at the band's beginnings and their rise while chronicling their work on "True Sadness" with Rick Rubin.

Producer/director Judd Apatow and band members Scott Avett, Joe Kwon and Bob Crawford spoke to FOX 7 on the red carpet.

