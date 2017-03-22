Dating and friend finding app offers free rides during SXSW

The dating and friend finding app, Bumble, partnered up with Skedaddle, a user generated transportation technoolgy, to help SXSW Conference goers get around with free rides.
By: Donny Wong

Posted:Mar 22 2017 12:27PM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 12:27PM CDT

The dating and friend finding app, Bumble, partnered up with Skedaddle, a user generated transportation technology, to offer free rides during SXSW from March 10 - 19.

A fleet of luxury minibuses drove around key neighborhoods (like downtown, South Congress, Rainey Street and West Campus) and picked people up who had a Bumble or Bumble BFF profile. 

Those who rode the bus got some cool swag and also a chance to connect with some new people.

FOX 7 checked out the bus after the first weekend of SXSW. You can watch the Facebook video below or here.

You can find out more information about Skedaddle here.

Get more information about Bumble here.


