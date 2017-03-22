Dating and friend finding app offers free rides during SXSW

The dating and friend finding app, Bumble, partnered up with Skedaddle, a user generated transportation technology, to offer free rides during SXSW from March 10 - 19.

A fleet of luxury minibuses drove around key neighborhoods (like downtown, South Congress, Rainey Street and West Campus) and picked people up who had a Bumble or Bumble BFF profile.

Those who rode the bus got some cool swag and also a chance to connect with some new people.

