SXSW: 'Life'

(L-R) Actors Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal pose for photos on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Life" at the ZACH Theatre.
 
(L-R) Actors Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal talk to media on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Life" at the ZACH Theatre.
 
A look at the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Life" at the ZACH Theatre.
 
Actor Hiroyuki Sanada talks to media on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Life" at the ZACH Theatre.
 
Actor Ariyon Bakare talks to media on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Life" at the ZACH Theatre.
 
Actress Rebecca Ferguson talks to media on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Life" at the ZACH Theatre.
 
By: Jennifer Kendall, Donny Wong

Posted:Mar 22 2017 12:52PM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 12:52PM CDT

South by Southwest (SXSW) closed out with a huge world premiere from the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller "Life" which stars Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The stars of the film walked the red carpet for the premiere, held at the ZACH Theatre, and a few also partcipated in a press junket as well.

Reynolds and Gyllenhaal spoke to media before a screening of the film as did their co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada and Ariyon Bakare. Director Daniel Espinosa and co-writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese also attended.

Earlier in the day, Gyllenhaal, Ferguson and Bakare spoke to FOX 7's Jennifer Kendall.

The film is about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station that finds a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars and now threatens them and all life on Earth.

You can see FOX 7's full SXSW coverage here and our YouTube channel here.


