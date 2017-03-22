SXSW: 'Life'

Actress Rebecca Ferguson talks to media on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Life" at the ZACH Theatre.

South by Southwest (SXSW) closed out with a huge world premiere from the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller "Life" which stars Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The stars of the film walked the red carpet for the premiere, held at the ZACH Theatre, and a few also partcipated in a press junket as well.

Reynolds and Gyllenhaal spoke to media before a screening of the film as did their co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada and Ariyon Bakare. Director Daniel Espinosa and co-writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese also attended.

Earlier in the day, Gyllenhaal, Ferguson and Bakare spoke to FOX 7's Jennifer Kendall.

The film is about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station that finds a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars and now threatens them and all life on Earth.

