Tuesday's Meal: Shrimp and Artichoke Picatta Sauce

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection shares a recipe.
By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Dec 20 2016 01:44PM CST

Updated:Dec 20 2016 01:44PM CST

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

2      Tbl Avocado  Oil
1      lb shrimp, peeled & deveined
2      Tbl Adams Reserve Peppercorn & Garlic
1      Cups Marinated Artichoke hearts, chopped
1      cup Roberts Reserve Lemon-Caper Dill Dip
½    Cup Chicken Broth

Method

•         Heat a large Sauté pan over medium heat.  Coat with Avocado  Oil.
•         Season the shrimp  with the Adams Rub and cook until opaque and curl into a “C” – about 4-5 minutes
•         Add the Artichokes, Lemon-Dill Caper Sauce and Chicken Broth.  Heat to a simmer, stirring to mix well.
•         Serve hot over Central Market Pasta di Gragano Linguine.
 


