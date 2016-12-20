Tuesday's Meal: Shrimp and Artichoke Picatta Sauce

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection shares a recipe.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
2 Tbl Avocado Oil
1 lb shrimp, peeled & deveined
2 Tbl Adams Reserve Peppercorn & Garlic
1 Cups Marinated Artichoke hearts, chopped
1 cup Roberts Reserve Lemon-Caper Dill Dip
½ Cup Chicken Broth
Method
• Heat a large Sauté pan over medium heat. Coat with Avocado Oil.
• Season the shrimp with the Adams Rub and cook until opaque and curl into a “C” – about 4-5 minutes
• Add the Artichokes, Lemon-Dill Caper Sauce and Chicken Broth. Heat to a simmer, stirring to mix well.
• Serve hot over Central Market Pasta di Gragano Linguine.