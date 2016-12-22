Holiday party appetizer

Jennifer Vitera with Whole Foods Market shows how to make brie with cardamom-scented clementine chutney.
By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Dec 22 2016 12:06PM CST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 12:06PM CST

Jennifer Vitera with Whole Foods Market shows how to make brie with cardamom-scented clementine chutney. It's a great appetizer for a holiday party or gathering.

Whole Foods suggests even using roasted turkey or spiral sliced ham instead of the brie.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

Yields two dozen

-4 clementines

-1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

-1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

-1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

-1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

-1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

-24 water crackers

-1 350-gram wheel French Brie, cut into 24 wedges

-1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Method

- Zest clementines, reserving zest in a bowl. Peel and separate into segments and then cut into 1/2-inch pieces, discarding seeds as you go. Transfer to the bowl with zest and set aside.

-Heat oil in a small pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, three to four minutes.

- Stir in vinegar and cook one minute more.

-Add fruit and zest, cardamom, salt and pepper and cook, stirring gently once or twice, until juicy, two to three minutes more.

-Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool.

-Top each cracker with a wedge of Brie and then a dollop of chutney.


