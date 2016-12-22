Holiday party appetizer

Jennifer Vitera with Whole Foods Market shows how to make brie with cardamom-scented clementine chutney. It's a great appetizer for a holiday party or gathering.
Whole Foods suggests even using roasted turkey or spiral sliced ham instead of the brie.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
Yields two dozen
-4 clementines
-1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
-1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
-1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
-1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
-1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
-24 water crackers
-1 350-gram wheel French Brie, cut into 24 wedges
-1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Method
- Zest clementines, reserving zest in a bowl. Peel and separate into segments and then cut into 1/2-inch pieces, discarding seeds as you go. Transfer to the bowl with zest and set aside.
-Heat oil in a small pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, three to four minutes.
- Stir in vinegar and cook one minute more.
-Add fruit and zest, cardamom, salt and pepper and cook, stirring gently once or twice, until juicy, two to three minutes more.
-Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool.
-Top each cracker with a wedge of Brie and then a dollop of chutney.