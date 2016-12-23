Holiday beef roast Good Day Holiday beef roast Registered dietician with Dell Medical School of UT Austin Kelli Hawthorne shares tips to make your beef dish perfect for that holiday gathering.

Registered dietician with Dell Medical School of UT Austin Kelli Hawthorne shares tips to make your beef dish perfect for that holiday gathering.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

1 beef Sirloin Tip Roast (3 to 4 pounds)

1 Tbsp. dried thyme leaves, crushed

1 tsp. pepper

2 small firm pears, cut lengthwise in half, cored

1 medium red onion, cut into half-inch wedges

1/2 tsp. dried thyme leaves, crushed

1 package (6 to 7 ounces) long grain and wild rice mix

Instructions

Heat oven to 325°F. Combine 1 Tablespoon thyme and pepper; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.

Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat. Place pears and onion around roast; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon thyme. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 325°F oven 1-3/4 to 2 hours for medium rare; 2 to 2-1/4 hours for medium doneness.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 140°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 5°-10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Meanwhile, prepare rice mix according to package directions, omitting butter; keep warm. Coarsely chop pears and onion; stir into rice.

Carve roast into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with rice mixture.