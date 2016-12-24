Poppy is six months old and looking for a forever home. When she first came to the Austin Animal Center her leg was pretty infected. It was so bad that her leg had to be amputated. She doesn't let that slow her down. She loves to run and would love to curl up next to you on your couch. AAC Volunteer Krista Davis stopped by the studio with Poppy.
Pet of the weekend: Poppy
