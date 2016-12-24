The Range at Austin aims for unique firearms experience Good Day The Range at Austin aims for unique firearms experience

Austin is now home to a new state of the art shooting facility. The Range at Austin sits off of I-35 near Slaughter. The 52,000 square foot facility features shooting bays along with retail space making it the largest firearms dealer in the state once it opens.

"We've worked on this for about three years in terms of putting the concept together and what we wanted to do to make this facility unique," explained Grant Shaw who operates The Range at Austin. It's far from what you think of when you think of a gun range.

The facility features 37 lanes for shooters. Five of those lanes are 100 yards and the remaining 32 are all rifle rated. There are bays open to the public along with a membership based club on the second floor complete with event and meeting spaces.

"An important part of being a responsible firearms owner is not just having it but knowing when and how to use it," said Shaw.

That's where Jeff Gonzales comes in. He's the director of training. As a decorated Navy Seal Gonzales is committed to passing his hard earned knowledge along.

"With the increase in people applying for carry permits the pistol has become very popular," said Gonzales.

Safety drives everything he does. "We have an obligation and commitment to create the safest environment possible," he explained. Bullet resistant glass separates each of the shooting lanes and the building features a custom ventilation system designed to remove lead particulates after guns are fired.

The state of the art lanes accommodate all types of shooters both new and experienced. Designed with law enforcement in mind flashing lights simulate what officers might experience out on calls.

Gonzales has training courses for all skill levels.

It wouldn't be an Austin facility without technology. Members can reserve range time online.

Shaw hopes the experience is right on target.

