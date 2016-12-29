Thursday's Meal: Mushroom and Brie Phyllo Bites

Melissa Brown from Whole Foods Market Domain shares a recipe perfect for that New Year's Eve get together.
By: Dave Froehlich

Posted:Dec 29 2016 11:15AM CST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 11:15AM CST

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pound assorted mushrooms, such as cremini, porcini or shiitake
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 shallots, minced
  • 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
  • 6 sheets (18x13 inches each) from a package of frozen phyllo dough, thawed
  • 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
  • 8 ounces Brie cheese, cut into 30 even pieces

Method

  • Trim mushrooms, removing tough stems from any varieties as needed. (Discard stems and trimmings or save for stock.) Clean mushrooms gently with a paper towel or soft brush to remove any dirt. Finely chop mushrooms.
  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, shallots, salt and pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until mushrooms are very tender and have released their liquid, about 10 minutes. Stir in thyme. Set aside to cool.
  • Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Lay two phyllo sheets on a work surface with long side facing you. (Keep remaining phyllo covered with plastic wrap or a damp kitchen towel to prevent it from drying out while you work.)
  • Brush sheets lightly with butter. With a sharp knife, cut each piece of phyllo in half lengthwise, then across 4 times to make 10 rectangles, each about 6 1/2 inches long and 3 3/4 inches wide.
  • Place a piece of Brie toward one end of each piece and top with 1 tablespoon mushroom mixture. Fold long ends of phyllo in to cover sides of filling, and then roll cheese up in phyllo as if you were rolling a mini burrito.
  • Place seam-side down on a baking sheet. Repeat with remaining phyllo, mushroom mixture and Brie, making 30 bites. Brush bites with remaining butter and bake until phyllo is browned and very crisp, about 25-30 minutes. Serve warm.


Note: These hors d’oeuvres can be made up to one month in advance. Form as directed, but instead of baking them, place prepared baking sheet in the freezer. When frozen through, 1 to 2 hours, transfer the bites to freezer-safe resealable plastic bags, remove excess air and seal. Bake them straight from frozen on a parchment-lined sheet as directed, adding about five minutes to the baking time.


