Westlake teens on mission to raise awareness about education non-profit

Westlake Seniors Sid Rao, Grant Odama and Andrew Tan are working to improve the access children have to further their education. They started Education Allocation.

Posted:Dec 31 2016 09:00AM CST

Updated:Dec 31 2016 09:00AM CST

Westlake teen Sid Rao knew when he came back from a trip to India that he had to do something. He called his buddies Grant Odama and Andrew Tan, also students at Westlake High School. Together they worked to start Education Allocation. 

The teens are collecting donations to give education supplies to students in need. If you'd like to support their cause you can find out more information online

 


