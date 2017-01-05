Thursday's Meal: Layered Vegetable Enchiladas

Melissa Brown with Whole Foods shares a healthy, simple recipe that's easy to assemble and easily doubles to serve a larger group.
By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Jan 05 2017 11:47AM CST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 11:47AM CST

Melissa Brown with Whole Foods shares a healthy, simple recipe that's easy to assemble and easily doubles to serve a larger group.

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh or thawed, frozen corn
  • 1 cup fresh or thawed, frozen bell pepper strips
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice (from 1 or 2 limes), divided, plus lime wedges for serving
  • 1 tablespoon and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt-free chili powder, divided
  • 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added pinto or black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, divided
  • 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes
  • 8 ounces frozen leafy greens, thawed
  • 8 corn tortillas
  • 3/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese (optional)

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 400ºF. In a large pot, combine corn, bell peppers, 2 tablespoons of the lime juice, 1 tablespoon of the chili powder, tomatoes and greens and cook over medium-high heat until liquid is almost evaporated, about 10 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mash beans with 2 tablespoons of the cilantro, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder and 1 tablespoon lime juice.
  • Arrange four tortillas on a large parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Spread bean mixture evenly on tortillas. Top each with about 1/2 cup of the vegetable mixture and some cheese.
  • Top with remaining tortillas, vegetables and cheese and bake until hot throughout and cheese is melted, about 15 minutes.
  • Transfer to plates, garnish with remaining cilantro and lime wedges and serve.

  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories