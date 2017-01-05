Thursday's Meal: Layered Vegetable Enchiladas

Melissa Brown with Whole Foods shares a healthy, simple recipe that's easy to assemble and easily doubles to serve a larger group.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh or thawed, frozen corn
- 1 cup fresh or thawed, frozen bell pepper strips
- 3 tablespoons lime juice (from 1 or 2 limes), divided, plus lime wedges for serving
- 1 tablespoon and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt-free chili powder, divided
- 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added pinto or black beans, drained and rinsed
- 4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, divided
- 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes
- 8 ounces frozen leafy greens, thawed
- 8 corn tortillas
- 3/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese (optional)
Method
- Preheat the oven to 400ºF. In a large pot, combine corn, bell peppers, 2 tablespoons of the lime juice, 1 tablespoon of the chili powder, tomatoes and greens and cook over medium-high heat until liquid is almost evaporated, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mash beans with 2 tablespoons of the cilantro, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder and 1 tablespoon lime juice.
- Arrange four tortillas on a large parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Spread bean mixture evenly on tortillas. Top each with about 1/2 cup of the vegetable mixture and some cheese.
- Top with remaining tortillas, vegetables and cheese and bake until hot throughout and cheese is melted, about 15 minutes.
- Transfer to plates, garnish with remaining cilantro and lime wedges and serve.