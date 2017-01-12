Thursday's Meal: Tortilla Chips with Sweet Potato Mash and Smoked Almonds

The new year is all about resolutions and healthy eating. Mary Olivar with Whole Foods shares a recipe using Siete Family Foods tortilla chips that's low in fat and sugar conscious.
The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

Yields 2 dozen

  •  1 medium sweet potato, roasted, peeled and mashed (about 1 cup)
  • 1/2 teaspoon orange zest (we used a little bit less)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 24 whole grain baked pita chips or crackers
  • 24 whole smoked almonds
  • 1 teaspoon pimenton (Spanish smoked paprika) or regular paprika

Method

In a large bowl, mash together sweet potatoes, orange zest, parsley, salt and pepper. Spread a bit of sweet potato mash on each pita chip and then top each with an almond and a light dusting of paprika.


