Tuesday's Meal: Amazing Antipasto

Emily Madden from H-E-B Cooking Connection shares a recipe.
The recipe for amazing antipasto is as follows:
Ingredients
- ½ cup Olives, Kalamata or mixed, chopped
- 1 ea Yellow Onion, sliced
- 1 jar Cosi Come Sundried Tomatoes, drained
- 1 cup ea Artichoke Hearts & Mushrooms, quartered or sliced
- ½ cup ea Genoa Salami & Fresh Basil, Chopped
- 1 bottle Cookwell Olive Lemon Vinaigrette
- Fresh Parmesan, grated to taste
Method
- Toss all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
- Chill for an hour, and then serve with pita bread, crostini, etc..
- Enjoy!