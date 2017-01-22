Pet of the Weekend: Alpaca

Alpaca has a lot to wag his tail about. He's looking for a forever home and lives with the fine folks at Texas Humane Heroes. Christine Ranking with the organization stopped by Good Day Austin to show Alpaca off.

Posted:Jan 22 2017 08:37AM CST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 08:37AM CST

Alpaca has a lot to wag his tail about. He's looking for a forever home and lives with the fine folks at Texas Humane Heroes. Christine Ranking with the organization stopped by Good Day Austin to show Alpaca off. 

He's a lab and Dalmation mix. His spots make him standout from the crowd. 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories