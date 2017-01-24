Tuesday's Meal: Hatch Chicken & Rice Casserole

Emily Madden with H-E-B Cooking Connection shares an easy recipe.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
- 1 jar Cookwell & Company Hatch Verde Tortilla Soup
- 1 lb cooked chicken, shredded or diced
- 1 pkg HEB pico de gallo, drained
- 2 cups cooked rice
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheese
Method
- Combine all ingredients except cheese in a 9x13 baking dish. Top with cheese and cover.
- Bake in a 350 oven for 30 minutes, remove cover and cook an additional 5-10 minutes or until cheese is melted.
- Garnish with sour cream and cilantro!