Tuesday's Meal: Hatch Chicken & Rice Casserole

Emily Madden with H-E-B Cooking Connection shares a recipe.
By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Jan 24 2017 12:36PM CST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 12:36PM CST

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

  • 1 jar Cookwell & Company Hatch Verde Tortilla Soup
  • 1 lb cooked chicken, shredded or diced
  • 1 pkg HEB pico de gallo, drained
  • 2 cups cooked rice
  • 1 ½ cups shredded cheese

Method

  • Combine all ingredients except cheese in a 9x13 baking dish.  Top with cheese and cover.
  • Bake in a 350 oven for 30 minutes, remove cover and cook an additional 5-10 minutes or until cheese is melted.
  • Garnish with sour cream and cilantro!

