Thursday's Meal: Crunchy Spanish Chickpeas

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:Jan 26 2017 01:32PM CST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 01:32PM CST

Melissa Brown with Whole Foods has a recipe that's great for that game day get together. It's a flavorful food that will help you keep your resolutions. It can also be a great topping for a soup on a chilly day.

The recipe is as follows:


Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added garbanzo beans (also called chickpeas), drained and rinsed

Zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika


Method

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Toss all ingredients together and spread onto a large rimmed baking sheet.

Bake until crisp, about 30 minutes.

Let chickpeas cool before serving.

 


