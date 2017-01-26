Thursday's Meal: Crunchy Spanish Chickpeas Good Day Thursday's Meal: Crunchy Spanish Chickpeas Melissa Brown with Whole Foods has a recipe that's great for that game day get together. It's a flavorful food that will help you keep your resolutions. It can also be a great topping for a soup on a chilly day.

The recipe is as follows:



Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added garbanzo beans (also called chickpeas), drained and rinsed

Zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika



Method

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Toss all ingredients together and spread onto a large rimmed baking sheet.

Bake until crisp, about 30 minutes.

Let chickpeas cool before serving.