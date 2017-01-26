Thursday's Meal: Crunchy Spanish Chickpeas

Melissa Brown with Whole Foods has a recipe that's great for that game day get together. It's a flavorful food that will help you keep your resolutions. It can also be a great topping for a soup on a chilly day.
The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients
1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added garbanzo beans (also called chickpeas), drained and rinsed
Zest of 1 lemon
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
Method
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Toss all ingredients together and spread onto a large rimmed baking sheet.
Bake until crisp, about 30 minutes.
Let chickpeas cool before serving.